Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar conducted an aerial inspection of flood-hit areas of Okara, Pakpattan, Bahawalnagar and Kasur today.

The chief minister on his way back from the visit of the Sahiwal coal Power Plant directed the pilot to divert the helicopter towards flood-affected areas. The chief minister inspected the flood-affected areas of four districts. He also monitored the relief activities of flood-stricken areas and water situation. PTI leader Khurram Jahangir Wattoo, Commissioner Sahiwal division and Deputy Commissioner Okara also accompanied the chief minister.

The chief minister said that all possible assistance should be provided to calamity-stricken brothers and sisters who are surrounded by floodwater. He said that relief camps have been set up in affected areas where the timely provision of edibles to the flood-stricken people is being ensured and affected people will not be left alone.

The chief minister gave instructions to Commissioner Sahiwal and Deputy Commissioner Okara to expedite the relief activities and directed that there should not be shortage of medicines in the medical camps. He also warned the officers that no negligence will be tolerated in relief activities.