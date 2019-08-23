Share:

Rawalpindi-Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Saqib Zafar on Friday directed three government-run hospitals administration to make arrangements to deal with dengue patients as the number of the dengue patients swelled to 264.

During his surprise visit, the commissioner was informed that there was shortage of staff including doctors and para-medical staff in the hospital.

The commissioner asked the administration to send the formal request to end the shortage of staff as soon as possible.

The hospital administration gave briefing to the commissioner and informed that there were 120 patients admitted to the hospital including 66 were confirmed dengue patients. The officials said that standard operating procedure was adopted to man the dengue patients while installing mosquitoes nets around the beds of the patients.

According to the official figure, there were 138 patients are confirmed dengue patients admitted in three government run hospitals while 27 patients reported in last 24 hours. Total 106 patients arrived from Islamabad area in the hospitals of Rawalpindi. Four patients arrived from Attock, Chakwal and Jhelum.

The commissioner expressed satisfaction over the arrangements of the hospitals to deal with dengue patients. However, he asked the medical superintendent to make arrangements of further medicines and beds in the hospitals.

He said that the hospitals should give treatment to the patients and discharge them so the burden on dengue ward would be reduced.

He said that the provincial government asked to treat the patient within three days.