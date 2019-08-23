Share:

Rawalpindi-A court of law on Friday has sent an accused to Adiala Jail on 14 days of judicial remand who was arrested by police on charges of impersonating as Public Relations Officer (PRO) of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Khan Buzdar.

The accused has been identified as Hamza Feroz, a BBA student in Ripah International University (RIU).

Earlier, police have registered a case against him with Police Station Naseerabad under sections 279/170 of Pakistan Penal Code on plaintiff of SI Izhar Ahmed and held him.

According to police spokesman, a police team of Naseerabad police station produced the accused before court of an area magistrate. The police told the judge the man was held by police for impersonating as PRO of CM Punjab and seeking security protocol, he said.

The court was also apprised by the investigators that police have also recovered a land cruiser and other documents from the possession of the accused and had also completed investigation against him. The court may send him to jail, the investigators said. On this, the judge sent the accused to jail on 14 days of judicial remand.

Meanwhile, SP Potohar Division Syed Ali briefed the City Police Officer (CPO) Capt (Retd) Faisal Rana about the progress in the case.

He said the man was impersonating himself as PRO of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Khan Buzdar the claim turned a lie after verification by the police. The police also seized a non custom paid land cruiser from the possession of accused, the SP said.

According to him, Hamza Feroz phoned CTO office and introduced himself as a sectary of CM Puniab and demand sending a squad to New Islamabad International Airport to receive his parents who came back after performing Hajj.