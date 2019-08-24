Share:

KARACHI (PR) Dawlance, being Pakistan’s market leader in home appliances, with a vision to expand its exports business from Pakistan has now inaugurated two new production lines - one for manufacturing automatic washing machines and one for manufacturing water dispensers. The products manufactured on these modern lines will also be exported to other countries, ensuring strict compliance to European standards of quality and energy-efficiency.

Dawlance is a fully owned subsidiary of Arçelik – the largest Turkish enterprise, which is also the third-largest manufacturer in Europe. Since the acquisition of Dawlance in 2016, Arçelik has invested more than $60 million in Pakistan, to upgrade its production facilities and product quality, while also building a state-of-the-art R&D capability in Pakistan to innovate newer technologies. This reflects Arcelik’s confidence in Pakistan’s strong potential as a priority market for hi-tech products.

Prime Minister’s Adviser on Commerce, Textile, Industries and Production and Investment Abdul Razzak Dawood during the inauguration ceremony of Dawlance two new production lines - one for manufacturing automatic washing machines and one for manufacturing water dispensers said, “I am here today because I want the export of engineering products to increase. The world says that Pakistan makes good engineering products.”

“I will soon be going to Qatar, United States, Korea, Australia, and Japan in search of more potential markets for Pakistan manufactured products,” he added.

The Chief Executive Officer of DawlanceArcelik in Pakistan – Mr. Umar Ahsan Khan stated that; “With this expansion in our production capacity, we have achieved yet another milestone of success in becoming a globally competitive enterprise, while our increased volume of value added exports from Pakistan, will also enrich the national economy. Our world-class home-appliances are providing unmatched reliability and convenience for the consumers, both domestically and internationally. Inspired by the great business opportunities emerging in Pakistan we will continue to invest in Pakistan and explore new markets abroad.”

He further added, “Arcelik is among the most prominent names in the list of global investors who are contributing towards enriching Pakistan’s economy and enabling the country to become a globally competitive producer of technology goods. This is an inspirational initiative for other business enterprises in Pakistan, to work with optimism for overcoming the current economic challenges.”

The company also contributes generously in social-responsibility initiatives to enable better education, health, and economic opportunities for the youth, empowering them with access to new technologies that offer greater convenience and productivity.