ISLAMABAD (PR) Senior directors of Vitol, CEO Hascol, Saleem Butt & Chairman Hascol, Mumtaz Hasan Khan have met Prime Minister Imran Khan who was accompanied by Finance Minister Hafeez Shaikh, Minister of Petroleum, Omar Ayub and Advisor on Petroleum, Nadeem Babar. The discussion revolved around the current foreign investment by Vitol and Hascol in oil marketing and storage infrastructure of the country and future plans to invest in areas of oil and LPG infrastructure and LNG sectors. Hascol Petroleum Limited has invested over Rs. 33 billion in storage and retail infrastructure across Pakistan.