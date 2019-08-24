Share:

BUREWALA-PML-N Secretary General Pakistan Ahsan Iqbal has said that the economic situation in the country has worsened after 2018 general elections and Pakistan’s economic crisis poses a great threat to domestic security as inflation and unemployment break previous records. He claimed that the government has taken Rs7,300 billion in loans, largest debt in one year but did not added a brick in the development sector. He said that India took a step in the regime of incompetent prime minister, who did not dare to do in last 72 years.

He was addressing PML-N Workers Convention held at the residence of former MNA Syed Shahid Naseem on Burewala-Lahore Road late the other night.

PML-N senior leader MNA Rana Tanveer Hussain, former Speaker NA Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, former foreign minister Khawja Muhammad Asif, MNAs - Syed Sajid Mehdi, Chaudhry Faqeer Ahmad Arain, Dr Samina Matloob, former MNAs - Nazir Ahmad Arain, Saeed Ahmad Khan Manais, MPAs - Mian Saqib Khurshid, Muhammad Yousaf Kaseliya, Sardar Khalid Mahmood Dogar and others were present on the occasion.

Ahsan Iqbal questioned, “Which type of Pakistan we will hand over to the next generation? He said that the PML-N slogan to “give honour to vote” is not a slogan; it is a theory rather a philosophy of PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif. He said that 22 million people couldn’t be forcibly rules with a stick as seeds of darkness and terror were sown by the current government.

The PML-N leader said that during the five-year tenure, the PML-N government had invested Rs3,200 billion in the development sector. “We have borrowed more than Rs10,000 billion in five years and built power projects and motorways. But current regime in the last one year alone borrowed Rs7,600 billion loans but didn’t put a brick for the development of the country,” he pointed out. He said that the PML-N leadership is ready to give account for each and every penny spent on the development of Pakistan.

Ahsan Iqbal claimed that the PML-N leadership is being targeted for their role as “builders of modern Pakistan,” alleging foreign funding was made to hijack the general elections 2018. He said the external forces prevented Pakistan from becoming Asian Tiger and with the foreign funding, they spread anarchy and today the situation in Pakistan has worsened. He said that politicians are being blamed for tarnishing the country, but now a new charter is require affixing responsibility of each stakeholder to lead the country.

Former foreign minister Khawaja Asif addressing the convention said that Nawaz Sharif love from hearts of the people could not be removed despite all propaganda. He said that 75 percent of PML-N leadership has been put behind the bars but when cruelty prevails, it ends as the life of an oppressor is always short. He alleged that in the past year, the Imran government has been changing colours. “Two Indian Prime Ministers visited Nawaz Sharif and Vajppayee even accepted Kashmir as a dispute,” he clalimed, adding that Imran Khan during last one year called Narendra Modi many times but got no response.

Kh Asif further stated that the incumbent government has drowned the poors in one year. “Where is a billion trees project in a year? Current government is not ashamed to do shameful things,” he criticised, adding that the PML-N leaders are courageous enough to face “this bad time with honour and dignity.” He said that 130 million voters reposed their trust in Nawaz Sharif in 2018 general elections, saying that the PML-N had only 19 MNAs during Musharraf regime in 2002, turned 93 in 2008 and farmed government in 2013 but now there is no name of Musharraf.

Former NA speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq said that the PML-N would not give up the struggle for the rule of law in the country. He claimed that media is facing difficulties, censorship like Media facing in Srinagar. “Imran Khan is doing same to the people of Pakistan that Modi is doing to the Kashmiri people in occupied Kashmir,” he blamed, adding that where are the promises of 50 million jobs? The government couldn’t win hearts of the people by such act, he added.

In his speech, Rana Tanveer Hussain said that Modi cannot attack Pakistan because of nuclear power and Nawaz Sharif decision made Pakistan nuclear power. He said that political imperialism has been created in the country. All people condemn Nawaz Sharif’s daughter arrest in front of him. He said that 1.5 million people have been unemployed due to government policies as factories are closing down in the country.