Share:

ISLAMABAD - Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Muhammad Faisal on Friday said that Pakistan was fighting the case of Kashmiri people living in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, at all diplomatic forums.

Prime Minister Imran Khan was holding telephonic conversation with counterparts of different countries for highlighting the plight of Kashmiri people, he stated while talking to a private news channel.

He said that Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi was also engaged in talks with all important countries for apprising the counterparts about the deteriorating situation in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

To a question about Financial Action Task Force meeting, he said the next meeting of the Task Force would be held in October this year.

He added that Pakistan had presented its case effectively regarding FATF.