LAHORE - A 19-year-old girl died after swallowing poisonous pills at her house in Sabzazar area on early Friday, police said.

The deceased was identified by police as Maryam Bibi. According to her family, the girl took poisonous pills due to unknown reasons. She was immediately rushed to a hospital where she died later. The police handed over the body to the family after fulfilling legal formalities.

Three arrested over 4,500kg iron bars theft

Police on Friday arrested three persons involved in steeling of 4,500-kg iron bars of Metro Orange Line, Hanjerwal area here. Police said that the accused were fleeing after steeling iron bars. Meanwhile, labourers working on the project tried to stop them and informed the Dolphin force.

The policemen later succeeded in arresting the accused near Thokhar Niaz Beg. Dolphin officials also recovered the iron bars from them and handed the accused over to the police concerned for legal action.

Search Operation

Police on Friday conducted search operations around sensitive areas of the city, along with Chinese consulate Lahore and other important offices and public places. Heavy contingent of Dolphin Squad, PRU, Elite force, security agencies and police participated in the operations. The police checked all suspicious persons in various parts of the city with the help of biometric and latest android devices.

According to a spokesperson for the Lahore Police, the ongoing search operations were aimed at creating a sense of security among citizens and maintaining law and order situation in the provincial capital. Meanwhile, security of mosques and Imambargahs remained tightened in the metropolis.