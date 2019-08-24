Share:

ISLAMABAD - President Dr. Arif Alvi has said the government is undertaking all possible measures to further improve the ease of doing business in the country.

Talking to a delegation of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry here on Friday, the President said the business environment has already shown significant improvement as compared to last year. The President commended Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry of being the first chamber in Pakistan for taking initiatives towards youth development and promotion of entrepreneurship.

Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICC&I) was established on 26th August, 1984. It provides a forum for entrepreneurs of Islamabad Capital Territory to promote trade and commerce in the area.

A Young Entrepreneurs Forum was created to motivate youth towards entrepreneurship so that youngsters could come in the mainstream of business world, make entrepreneurial career and contribute positively for the development of national economy.