Share:

University of Karachi (KU) Controller of Examinations, Professor Dr Arshad Azmi, on Friday announced the results of B.Com Part-I, Annual Examination 2018. In a statement, he said that 2715 candidates were registered 2481 students appeared in the papers of which 319 students cleared the exams and 2162 candidates were declared fail. The overall pass percentage was 12.86 percent.