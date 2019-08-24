Share:

KARACHI - The Sindh government has decided to turn the Mai Kolachi Road into a model road by planting long queues of trees on both sides with the help of the civil society.

Spokesman for the provincial government Murtaza Wahab said while talking to the media after inaugurating the plantation campaign the government had decided to make Karachi a pollution free metropolis. The adviser said the government would plant hundreds of trees across Mai Kolachi Road. After successful completion of the project, the same campaign would be launched elsewhere in the city, he added. The adviser, while expressing his gratitude to members of the Bohra community for their active participation in this endeavour of the Sindh government, urged other members of the civil society to vigorously take part in the campaign to make the entire city green. He said the Sindh government’s Green Karachi Programme was a great initiative, which would have a positive impact on overall atmosphere of the metropolis.

The adviser said that it was not only government’s duty to plant trees. As Pakistanis, it was the duty of every individual to plant trees. He reminded that there would be a complete ban on the use of plastic bags throughout the province from October 1. Also, a campaign against smoke emitting vehicles would be launched soon, he added.

Commenting on the recent exchange of barbs between leaders of MQM-P and PSP, Wahab said the Sindh government never believed in the politics of blame game.

It only believes in serving its people untiringly,” he added.