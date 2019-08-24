Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Interior Senator Rehman Malik Friday took strong exception to the Twitter’s decision to suspend his official Twitter account.

He alleged that his official Twitter account as chairperson of the Senate committee has been suspended for raising voice against “India’s brutalities and state sponsored terrorism in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) and against India’s decision to revoke special status of the disputed territory.”

“The decision of Twitter management to suspend my official Twitter account is condemnable,” PPP senator said and stressed the management to restore his account immediately. He said that Twitter management was siding with the mighty instead of the victims.

Senator Malik went on to say that he would continue to raise his voice against “Indian aggression and nefarious designs of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi against Muslims of Kashmir.” He said that international institutions and forums should take notice of human rights violations in IOK. He also remarked that UN should take notice of the shortage of medicines and eatables in IOK due to the continuous curfew imposed by Indian forces there.

On the other hand, Senator Malik has taken notice of the fake Twitter accounts of politicians and has directed the Ministry of Interior, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to take notice of the mater.

“The chairman committee has desired that a detailed report with particular reference to a fake account of Senator Aitzaz Ahsan being operated on social media against which senator has already submitted an application to the FIA on 23rd April 2019 to block the said illegal Twitter account and take action against those responsible for the same,” said a letter written to the Ministry of Interior by the secretary Senate Standing Committee on Interior.

“It is being informed that Senator Aitzaz Ahsan has only one Twitter account namely: “therealaitzaz” which has never been used so far,” reads the letter.

The letter concluded that a report on the above matter may be furnished within three days to be presented in the meeting of the committee scheduled to be held on August 28.