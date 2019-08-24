Share:

MUZAFFARGARH - A man was shot dead by unidentified person(s) here in the incident took place in the Mehmood Kot Police precinct. According to the police, Manzoor Hussain, along with his wife, was on the way back home on a motorbike when three unidentified persons tried to stop him near Jakhri Nullah. He, however, accelerated, prompting the suspects to straight fires.

Resultantly, Manzoor sustained severe gunshot wounds and succumbed to his wound on the spot. The dead body was shifted to DHQ Hospital for post-mortem from Rural Health Centre Gujrat. The police have started investigation.