SIALKOT-Punjab Minister for Health Dr Yasmeen Rashid has said that the government is committed to provide modern medical and health facilities to local people at their threshold.

She stated this while talking to patients and their attendants during her visit to Govt Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital Sialkot here on Friday.

The provincial minister said the government is also making hectic efforts to ensure availability of maximum medicines in all the government hospitals.

The health minister visited Children, women and men surgical and Gynea wards of the hospital. She met with patients admitted to the hospital and enquired about the quality of medical treatment and medicines being provided to them.

She also enquired about the behaviour of the staffers from the patients and their attendants.

Meanwhile, the Punjab minister for health suspended Dr Muhammad Farooq, Medical Superintendent of Govt Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital Sialkot, on public complaints regarding his poor performance and management in the hospital.

She expressed the resolve to improve standards of the healthcare as well as managements at all government healthcare dispensation outlets.