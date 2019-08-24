Share:

ISLAMABAD - The National Assembly Standing Committee on Inter Provincial Coordination Friday summoned Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Ehsan Mani and Managing Director Wasim Khan in next meeting.

The committee, which met under the chair of Agha Hassan Baloch, expressed displeasure over the non-presence of Mani and Wasim as a comprehensive briefing on the PCB and Pakistan team’s performance in the World Cup, was sought.

The committee member MNA Iqbal Muhammad Ali walked-out in protest over the absence of top PCB officials. “When committee members from Quetta and Karachi can ensure their presence in the meeting, then why cannot PCB chief and MD,” he said. However, PCB Chief Operating Officer Subhan Ahmed was present in the meeting.

The meeting was very crowded as even back rows were also packed with the standing committee members. Besides MNA Agha Hassan Baloch in the chair, Mehboob Shah, Gul Dad Khan, Gul Zafar Bagi, Rubina Jameel, Munawwar Bibi, Shaheen Naz, Saif Ullah, Iqbal Muhammad Ali Khan, Ali Zahid, Ch Zulfiqar Ali Bhandar, Rana Mubashir Iqbal, M Iqbal Khokhar, Rasheed Ahmed Khan, Zulfiqar Ali, Shahida Rehmani, M Anwar, PSB DG Arif Ibrahim, DDG Azam Dar, PHF Secretary Asif Bajwa, chief selector Manzoor Junior, coach Khawaja Junaid and others attende the meeting.

MNA Iqbal said: “The changes were made in the PCB constitution, according to which four members will be permanent Board of Governors members, while remaining four will be included as per their wish. There is no mention of accountability in new constitution, while for PCB chairman, there is a clause about dual nationality, but no such clause is mentioned for appointment of MD.

“Pakistan Hockey Federation has appointed its secretary illegally, as cases are pending against Asif Bajwa in Ehtesab and NAB courts. His approval from the PHF congress meeting was also not followed as per PHF constitution,” he added. He also pointed out that Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) representative is also missing from the standing committee meeting

Agha Hassan warned all no one should even think about undermining the status of the standing committee. “We have told the PCB chairman to ensure his presence in the meeting.”

PCB COO Subhan Ahmed informed the committee that the PCB high-ups were busy in implementing the new constitution. “The standing committee meeting was convened on short notice. Mani has invited entire standing committee to travel to Lahore. We are ready to give briefing. “

On this, Rana Mubahsir, Shahida Rehmani, Rubina Jameel, Munawwar Bibi, Zulfiqar Ali and Afzal Khokhar said that absence of PCB chairman and MD is an insult of the standing committee and they urged the chair to take strict notice of their absence. Agha Hassan asked the IPC Secretary to inform PCB chairman and MD in writing about next meeting. “If they both fail to attend the next meeting, we will not only take strict action, but also submit report to Prime Minister.” Agha Hassan called the next meeting on September 23 in Islamabad.

Agha Hassan urged the PHF secretary to provide PHF constitution copy in next meeting and present detailed report. Asif Bajwa informed the committee that no cases were pending against him and he was duly elected by more than 75 percent Congress members. He also informed about holding Pakistan Super Hockey League in November this year, saying the trials will first take place in Quetta.

“Women players are mostly coming from Quetta. The schools are not holding hockey events and the separation of sports from education has hit sports badly in the country. We are starting hockey in 100 schools and will provide hockey sticks, coaches and balls to schools. We want to start hockey nursery and the project will start from January 2020.”

PSB DG Arif Ibrahim informed the committee that IPC Minister Dr Fahmida Mirza has convened provincial sports ministers meeting in which Punjab Sports Minister was present. “We have requested provinces to provide sports policy and only KP has prepared it so far.”

Arif Ibrahim strongly defended the PSB upon question why the training camps are not being established by the board. He informed the committee that after National Games in Peshawar, in consultations with the POA, they will establish full scale training camps for major international events. “We are already providing facilities to different federations. Dr Fahmida Mirza has given clear directives to ensure maximum facilities for athletes and she is vigorously working round the clock to take Pakistan sports forward.”