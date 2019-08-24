Share:

ISLAMABAD - The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) would not pursue the business community’s sales and income tax related cases and transfer the existing one to Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) for further action, said Chairman NAB Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal here on Friday.

Talking to a delegation led by President Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Daroo Khan Achakzai, he said that the notices issued by NAB Multan to flour mill owners of Multan, Bahawalpur and Dera Ghazi Khan were being suspended forthwith.

Javed Iqbal said that the business community was backbone of the country and the Bureau acknowledges their services in progress and prosperity of the country.

NAB was a business and human friendly institution which accords priority in resolving the issues of business community, he said.

Brushing aside the rumours that business community was disturbed over NAB’s initiatives, he said that the community would not be perturbed over future actions of NAB. He said that prosperous business community makes Pakistan prosperous.

The NAB does not hurt any suspect during investigations of cases, he added. He had himself decided to hold ‘Open Kutchery’ on the last Thursday of every month. He said that businessmen who are striving for the betterment of country’s economy and providing employment opportunities to hundreds of labourers would not be harassed.

He said that action was being taken against the owners of private housing societies who had looted the life earnings of the poor as some societies have not provided plots and amount to the poor and the NAB was striving hard to recover the looted money.

The Chairman NAB said that a special desk has been established at NAB headquarters to address the issues of business community.

NAB would protect the interest of the country and traders who prefer country’s interest instead of personal interests, he added.

He said that NAB would take measures to protect the interests of all segments of society.

The country was indebted billion of dollars and the borrowed amount was not spent on the betterment of people, he said. The NAB was duty bound to make accountable those who wasted the borrowed amount, he stated.

He said that NAB does not consider the face but case. Loyalties of NAB were with the country and the main aim of the Bureau was to improve the weak economy and recover billions of the looted money, he added.

The delegation of FPCCI headed by President Engineer Daroo Khan Achakzai lauded the personal efforts of Chairman NAB for resolving the issues of business community and expressed confidence over NAB.