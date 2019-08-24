Share:

An Anti-Narcotics Court has on Saturday extended Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Rana Sanaullah’s judicial remand for five days in narcotics case.

The CCTV footage of Rana Sanaullah’s car entering motorway was presented before the court, and the court directed the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) to submit complete record of the case in the next hearing.

The court ordered the ANF to produce Rana Sanaullah on August 28.