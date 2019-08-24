An Anti-Narcotics Court has on Saturday extended Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Rana Sanaullah’s judicial remand for five days in narcotics case.
READ MORE: CM Buzdar conducts aerial inspection of flood-hit areas, directs administration on relief activities
The CCTV footage of Rana Sanaullah’s car entering motorway was presented before the court, and the court directed the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) to submit complete record of the case in the next hearing.
The court ordered the ANF to produce Rana Sanaullah on August 28.