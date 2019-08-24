Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chief of Air Staff, PAF, Mujahid Anwar Khan, on Friday met Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser to discuss welfare project for the marginalized communities known as Pakistan Welfare Towns.

The meeting was also attended by former Air Chief Sohail Aman, Chairman KORT Akhter Chaudhary and other senior members of the RMWT.

Pakistan Welfare Towns (PWTs) is a welfare project initiated by the retired officers of Pakistan Air Force. It provides quality health, education and recreational facilities to the marginalized communities of Pakistan under one roof.

The project greatly inspired the Speaker of National Assembly, who generously donated the land of more than 100 acres in Swabi for the PWTs. The Speaker has been engaged since long in the direct and indirect contribution towards the project for the welfare of impoverished strata of our society.

The Speaker commended the services of Pakistan Air Force for their untiring efforts regarding the materialization Pakistan Welfare Towns, Whereas, the Air Chief thanked the Speaker for his unconditional support.

The major focus of the meeting was the decision regarding the timelines of new projects of the Pakistan Welfare Towns to be launched in all the provinces of Pakistan. Both sides stressed the need for approaching and mobilizing the support of international and national philanthropist organizations.

The organization of fundraising events was also discussed besides other important aspects of the project.

On the sidelines, the two leaders also deliberated the gruesome situation in Kashmir and discussed all the available options to that matter. The Speaker stressed that the National Assembly of Pakistan will continue to play a proactive role as part of the Parliamentary Diplomacy in complementing Pakistan’s diplomatic endeavours pertaining to Kashmir.

He further stressed that the International Community should play attention to the blatant violation of human rights and the Kashmiri people inherent right of self-determination in line with the UN Resolutions.