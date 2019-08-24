Share:

ISLAMABAD - China, Pakistan Free Trade agree­ment (CPFTA) has appeared to be a milestone in the two countries’ bilateral economic cooperation, as their bilat­eral trade has jumped to $15. 6 billion in the recent Years.

According to official sourc­es quoted by China Eco­nomic Net on Friday, within the first phase of CPFTA, Pakistan’s exports to China have increased to $1.85 bil­lion (FY19) from $575 mil­lion (FY07), and the bilateral trade volume has jumped from around US$4 billion to $15.6 billion accordingly.

The CPFTA was signed in 2

Pak-China trade jumps to $15.6b under FTA

ISLAMABAD (INP): China, Pakistan Free Trade agree­ment (CPFTA) has appeared to be a milestone in the two countries’ bilateral economic cooperation, as their bilat­eral trade has jumped to $15. 6 billion in the recent Years.

According to official sourc­es quoted by China Eco­nomic Net on Friday, within the first phase of CPFTA, Pakistan’s exports to China have increased to $1.85 bil­lion (FY19) from $575 mil­lion (FY07), and the bilateral trade volume has jumped from around US$4 billion to $15.6 billion accordingly.

The CPFTA was signed in 2006 and came into effect in 2007. It is the first FTA Chi­na signed with South Asian countries.

The signing and imple­mentation of the CPFTA has led to the rapid development of bilateral economic and trade relations. According to the statistics of Pakistani customs, so far, China has been Pakistan’s largest trade partner and the second ex­port destination country for 5 consecutive years, and top­ping the FDI original country for 6 consecutive years.

Along with the constant upward trend of the China-Pakistan trade, a rising con­cern on trade deficit with China has been echoing in the Pakistani business com­munities.

006 and came into effect in 2007. It is the first FTA Chi­na signed with South Asian countries.

The signing and imple­mentation of the CPFTA has led to the rapid development of bilateral economic and trade relations. According to the statistics of Pakistani customs, so far, China has been Pakistan’s largest trade partner and the second ex­port destination country for 5 consecutive years, and top­ping the FDI original country for 6 consecutive years.

Along with the constant upward trend of the China-Pakistan trade, a rising con­cern on trade deficit with China has been echoing in the Pakistani business com­munities.