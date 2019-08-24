Share:

Foreign Office Spokesperson, Dr Muhammad Faisal has said that Pakistan is fighting the case of the people of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir at all diplomatic forums.

Talking to a private news channel, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan is holding telephonic conversations with his counterparts of different countries for highlighting the plight of Kashmiri people.

He said Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi is also engaged in talks with Foreign Ministers of all important countries for apprising them about the deteriorating situation in Occupied Kashmir.

To a question about Financial Action Task Force meeting, the Spokesperson said Pakistan has presented its case effectively regarding FATF.

He said the next meeting of the Task Force would be held in October this year.