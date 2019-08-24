Share:

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry on Friday stressed that the only solution to Pak-India tension is “dialogue and not war” but India should not take Pakistan’s desire for peace as a sign of its weakness.

Talking to a private news channel, he stated that Pakistan would not let Kashmir become Palestine, adding, we fought for Kashmir cause in the past and we would continue to fight for Kashmir till its solution.

He urged International Community specially the UN Security Council and Human Rights Organisations to stop India from committing gross violations of human rights and atrocities in Indian Occupied Kashmir. He also strongly condemned Indian atrocities on innocent people of IoK, adding, Pakistan was pursuing an effective foreign policy to sensitise the world regarding this matter.

Pakistan has left no stone unturned to highlight the Kashmir issue at the international front, he added.

In reply to a question about the US President’s mediation offer on Kashmir, Fawad said that it was the success of the foreign policy of the Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government that President Donald Trump himself offered the role of mediator on Kashmir.

He said that after the meeting of Prime Minister Imran Khan with the US leadership, the people of US have developed better understanding about Pakistan and Kashmir issue.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was the first leader who raised voice for the helpless Kashmiris.

He appreciated US offer for positive mediatory role and urged the US President Donald Trump to play more active role in resolving long standing Kashmir issue.

He regretted that Indian occupation troops were killing the innocent people of Occupied Kashmir specially the youth who they suspected as militants, adding, that India was also involved in ethnic cleansing of Kashmiri people.

He warned that unresolved Kashmir dispute would be a threat to global peace after the nuclearisation of the South Asian region.

The relationship between India and Pakistan cannot improve without resolving the Kashmir dispute, he said.

He said that ,whenever, Pakistan has offered for peace dialogue with Indian government they always backed off from talks.

He said that international community should come forward and take appropriate measures to address the issue before it’s too late.

Fawad said that Pakistan is a respectable country and we are always ready to give beffiting response to Indian aggression.

The world powers are highly concerned with the situation in IHK, adding, Indians are totally alone and their Prime Minister Modi had weekend India‘s position at the international front.

We cannot expect anything positive from Hindu fundamentalist and fascist Indian government, he added.

Pakistan is committed to stand shoulder to shoulder with the people of Kashmir and support them politically, diplomatically and morally.

International community must understand that Kashmir is a flashpoint between two nuclear states, he said, adding, any severe escalation would result in massive catastrophe in the region.