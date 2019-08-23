Share:

LAHORE-The third edition of the biggest wedding show, 7UP Pakistan Wedding Show will take place on the 24th and 25th of August at Hall 2 of the Lahore Expo Centre.

At the #7UPPWS 2019, attendees will have the chance to avail exciting offers and discounts, from over 70 coveted brands in fashion, beauty and personal grooming.

This year’s event will also have a special star appearance of Kubra Khan and Bilal Ashraf on the opening day of Pakistan Wedding Show, along with a few other surprise celebrity guests.

7UPPWS will give attendees a chance to plan their weddings with topmost event planners, leading bridal couture designers, furniture brands, caterers, DJs, photographers, salons and much more under one roof.

In addition, brides to be will also be able to meet some of the top fashion designers themselves and will enjoy free beauty consultations by enviable makeup artists including the renowned Shammal Qureshi of Toni & Guy, Arammish Salon and Spa and many others.

Talking about the event this year, Hassaan Khalid, Managing Director of PWS said, “The wedding sector is seeing an exceptional development with bride and grooms looking for unforgettable and extraordinary experiences for their special day. With the biggest wedding expo we bring the finest suppliers of wedding essentials under one roof with a vision of creating lifelong memories for our guests.”