LAHORE - Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has unearthed two fat rending units, extracting oil from the fat of animals. Raids were conducted in the area of Bund Road, under the supervision of PFA Director General Capt (retd) Muhammad Usman. The PFA team confiscated more than 6,000 litres of oil during the raid. The DG PFA said that oil was being produced with heating of offals and fats of animals, gathered on Eid-ul-Azha. He said that ‘filthy and unhygienic’ oil was being supplied to local hotels. The DG said that the use of harmful oil in the food might lead to stomach problems and other fatal diseases. He said that the authority was fully active to ensure provision of healthy and safe food to the public.