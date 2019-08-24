Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday directed to ensure proper disposal of garbage in Karachi.

Talking to Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi here on Friday, the Prime Minister took notice of less number of garbage transfer stations in Karachi. He said these should be enhanced under a well thought out strategy.

Imran Khan said Karachi is the economic hub of Pakistan. Maladministration of the past has badly damaged the traditional beauty of the city and made the lives of the residents miserable. He stressed the need for addressing the situation. The Prime Minister also directed the PTI’s elected representatives from Karachi to fully participate in clean Karachi drive. Earlier, Minister for Maritime Affairs briefed the Prime Minister about the progress of the Clean Karachi drive