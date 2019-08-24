Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday warned the international community that India will “attempt to false flag” a military operation in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK).

The premier issued the warning while rubbishing Indian media reports that claimed terrorists from Afghanistan have entered IOK and India’s southern regions.

In a tweet, the prime minister said “We are hearing Indian media claims that some terrorists from Afghanistan have entered occupied Kashmir for terrorist activities, while others have entered India’s southern regions”.

The prime minister said that such claims were India media’s “predictable” attempt to distract the world from the genocide and ethnic cleansing being carried out by Indian forces in IOK.

The Prime Minister’s statement came after sections of the Indian media reported a high-level alert for major Indian cities, including New Delhi, and IOK.

They cited “intelligence reports” claiming that “100 Pakistan-backed terrorists including Afghans” were set to enter India with the intention of carrying out major terrorist attacks.

Later, Prime Minister Imran Khan also alerted German Chancellor Angela Merkel about Indian designs in a telephonic conversation as part of his continuing diplomatic outreach.

The Prime Minister underlined concerns about some false flag operation by India or some other ill-conceived step on the LoC to divert the world’s attention.

Imran Khan informed Chancellor Merkel about India’s illegal and unilateral actions aimed at altering the disputed status of Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir and changing its demographic structure.

According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister Office, Khan informed the Germany Chancellor that India’s actions are in direct contravention of the UNSC resolutions, international law and its own solemn commitments.

He highlighted the dire human rights situation in the Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir, including complete lockdown, blackout on all forms of communication and severe shortage of food and medicines.

He stressed that intensified Indian repression could result in massive loss of Kashmiri lives, which must be prevented at all costs.

The Prime Minister emphasized that India’s actions have serious implications for peace and security in the region and the international community has the responsibility to act urgently.

Chancellor Angela Merkel said Germany is closely observing the situation. She underlined the importance of de-escalation of tensions and resolution of issues peacefully.

The two leaders agreed to continue to work together for peace and stability in the region.