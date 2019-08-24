Share:

KARACHI - Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Dr Syed Kaleem Imam has issued transfers and postings orders of three police officers on Friday. An officer of Police Service of Pakistan (PSP) Adeel Hussain Chandio presently posted as Personal Staff Officer to IGP Karachi, is transferred and posted as Senior Superintendent of Police, (SSP) Hyderabad district replacing Sarfraz Nawaz Shaikh, said a statement.

Sarfaraz Nawaz Shaikh a PSP officer is posted as Assistant Inspector General of Police, Administration Special Branch Sindh Karachi replacing Syed Zaheer Haider Naqvi.

Dr Muhammad Farooq Ahmed has replaced Capt. Tariq Williat as SP Naushero Feroze district.

Syed Zaheer Haider Naqvi, an officer of Sindh Police (BS-18) is posted as SP Inspection of Private Security Companies Cell (PSCC), Special Branch, Sindh Karachi.