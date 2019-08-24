Share:

As worldwide protests erupt against Modi-led Hindu nationalist Indian government for its unilateral and unconstitutional move to abrogate articles 370 and 35A of its Constitution for changing the demography of occupied Kashmir, in France, the Kashmir Council Europe, overseas Pakistanis, the Sikh community and other organisations staged a joint protest demonstration in front of UNESCO headquarters in Paris upon the arrival of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Modi accompanied by his delegation was present in the building during the protest while demonstrators chanted full-throat slogans of “Modi terrorist.”

The slogans of “Long Live Kashmir” and “Long Live Khalistan” were also raised by the protesters among the Sikh community for expressing their solidarity with the oppressed and besieged Kashmiris.

In Turkey, members of Turkish non-governmental organisations gathered in front of the Indian Embassy in Ankara to express solidarity with the people of Kashmir.

They were holding placards inscribed with slogans "The People of Kashmir Want Freedom" and "Kashmiris should be given the right to choose their political future".

Addressing the protestors, Anatolian Youth Association, Ankara branch, Chairman Ahmet Sanver underlined that the major part of the Kashmir Valley has been under Indian occupation for seven decades.

He said the future and status of Kashmir should be decided by the people of Kashmir, and not by New Delhi.

He said the occupying Indian government should end its disproportionate violence against the Kashmir people.