Rawalpindi-A peace rally was taken out by the public elected representatives, district government and police department high-ups to express solidarity with Kashmiri people here on Friday.

The rally that started from Jamia Mosque and culminated at Fawara Chowk was participated by PTI MNA Sheikh Rashid Shafique, Deputy Commissioner Chaudhry Muhammad Ali Randhawa, CPO Capt (Retd) Faisal Rana, SSP Investigation Faisal Kamran, SP Potohar Division Syed Ali, SP Sadddar Circle Rai Mazhar, the traders and members of peace committees. The participants of the rally held banners and placards in their hands, which contained slogans expressing solidarity with the Kashmiri Muslims while reproaching the brutality of Indian occupying forces in Kashmir. The most echoed slogan chanted by CPO Muhammad Faisal Rana and others was “Kashmir will become Pakistan soon,”

Addressing the rally, the speakers said the ongoing Indian suppression in occupied Kashmir would not harm the passion of Kashmiris struggling for freedom. “Instead the Kashmir freedom movement have entered into a final phase,” they said. They said Kashmir is jugular vein of Pakistan and the nation would not leave Kashmiris alone at this crucial time. “India has been singled out in the world because of her atrocities in Kashmir and United Nations General Assembly categorically cleared that Kashmir is not an internal issue of India but a dispute between two countries,” they said.

The rally witnessed an interesting situation when the CPO Rawalpindi Faisal Rana chanted slogans “Kashmir will become Pakistan”. His style was so emotional that it changed the atmosphere of the rally into an atmosphere of acute sentimentality, thus expressing solidarity and integrity with the bereaved Kashmiri Muslims. “Indian brutality can never undermine the freedom spirit of the Kashmiri people, and due to this the struggle for freedom has entered a decisive and final phase,” said CPO.

He said that Kashmir is the backbone and life-line of Pakistan. He said Pakistan would continue to support the Kashmir cause. He said India has been standing alone in the world community over this issue and the debate over this issue at the United Nations Security Council is indeed a recognition and testament of the fact that, Kashmir dispute is not an internal matter of India.

The speakers also said that the people of Pakistan are standing side by side with Pakistan Armed forces, our Police and other law enforcement agencies. On this occasion, the MNA of PTI, representatives of the District Peace Committee and the representatives of business community applauded and congratulated the Rawalpindi police working under the command of CPO Rawalpindi Mohammad Faisal Rana; expressing complete satisfaction over the security arrangements of Rawalpindi Police, assured the CPO Rawalpindi of their full support and cooperation as and when required, during the month of Muharram Ul-Haram.