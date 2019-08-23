Share:

MULTAN - District Emergency Officer of Rescue 1122 Dr. Kaleem Ullah has said that the department has finalised its emergency high-alert duty plan for the upcoming holy month of Muharram. Talking to a delegation here on Friday, he informed that the holidays of all rescuers have been cancelled and over 500 rescuers, equipped with latest healthcare gadgets, fire vehicles and ambulances would perform special duty during Ashura-e-Muharram. He disclosed that 30 ambulances, 10 fire vehicles and 100 mobile rescue teams would move with the mourning processions on Muharram 10. He asked the delegates to use PTCL to call 1122 or 15 to give information about any emergency to the department if mobile service was suspended on the day. He urged upon the masses to give way to Rescue 1122 ambulances or fire vehicles on priority basis as this act could save precious human lives. He urged upon the license holders or caretakers of Imambargahs to cooperate with Rescue 1122 teams.

Man shot dead by suspects

MUZAFFARGARH - A man was shot dead by unidentified person(s) here in the incident took place in the Mehmood Kot Police precinct. According to the police, Manzoor Hussain, along with his wife, was on the way back home on a motorbike when three unidentified persons tried to stop him near Jakhri Nullah. He, however, accelerated, prompting the suspects to straight fires. Resultantly, Manzoor sustained severe gunshot wounds and succumbed to his wound on the spot. The dead body was shifted to DHQ Hospital for post-mortem from Rural Health Centre Gujrat. The police have started investigation.

All set for medical entry test

GUJRANWALA - The district administration has finalised all arrangements at three centres fixed for medical entry test. Additional Deputy Commissioner (general) Anjum Riaz Sethi, while presiding over a meeting held to review the arrangements of entry test, directed the officers concerned to ensure security, water and electricity facilities at the said centres. It was told in the meeting that the entry test would be held on 25th August and over 4,000 candidates would participate in the exam scheduled to be held at these centres.