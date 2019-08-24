Share:

KARACHI - The Sindh Assembly on Friday adopted a resolution against non-production of Pakistan People’s Party lawmaker Faryal Talpur in the provincial assembly despite issuance of her production orders.

The resolution was tabled by PPPP lawmaker Marvi Faseeh, who said the provincial assembly speaker had issued production orders of party lawmaker and women wing leader Faryal Talpur but she was not brought to the assembly by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

She said it was duty of the NAB authorities to comply with the court orders. “Non-compliance by the NAB has violated our privilege as a member of the provincial assembly,” she said.

The resolution was later adopted with a majority vote of PPPP lawmakers.

The provincial assembly session that began two hours late from the scheduled timing with Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani was later adjourned for Monday afternoon due to Friday prayers.