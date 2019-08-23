Share:

LOS ANGELES-Sarah Michelle Gellar will portray a social media influencer in an adaptation of Abbi Waxman’s novel ‘Other People’s Houses’ which is currently in development at Fox.

The show - which is created by Eric Charmelo and Nicole Snyder - follows the lives of nine people who live in Los Angeles’ Larchmont Village through the lens of social media and is described as ‘’somewhere between ‘Big Little Lies’ and ‘Catastrophe’.’’

Sarah’s character, a mother named Anne Porter, is at the heart of the drama which kicks off the whole story and seemingly involves an affair.

And the 42-year-old actress is ‘’so excited’’ to get started on the show, which she will also executive producer.

She wrote on Instagram: ‘’I’m so excited to finally tell everyone that I’m going to be re-teaming with Nicole Snyder and Eric Charmelo (and partnering with the incomparable Neil Meron) on a new project, set in the world of social media. Big things to come!!’’

Sarah was recently seen on the small screen when she had a cameo in the ‘Big Bang Theory’ finale.

The actress - who has repeatedly been referenced on the show - played herself and accompanied Raj Koothrappali (Kunal Nayyar) to see Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons) and Amy Farrah Fowler (Mayim Bialik) accept a Nobel Prize in Sweden after meeting him on a plane and agreeing to be his guest.