ISLAMABAD - President Dr Arif Alvi has summoned the Senate to meet on August 29 especially to discuss the situation in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) that has arisen following Indian’s decision to revoke its special status.

The Senate Secretariat said on Friday that the President has summoned the Senate under Article 54 (1) of the Constitution on Thursday, the 29th August, at 5 pm in the parliament house.

Though Senate Secretariat has not issued the orders of the day for August 29, however, it in the statement said that the house will discuss the Kashmir situation for two consecutive days, on August 29 and August 30.

The house will debate about the pan of action of Pakistan to deal with the unilateral decision of India to annex the IOK by splitting it into two parts. The lawmakers during the discussion will give their suggestion to make Pakistan’s diplomacy effective to raise the Kashmir issue and the atrocities being committed by Indian forces in IOK at international level. Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani will chair the entire session that will also consider many government and private members’ bills besides discussing matters of national, international and public importance.

Meanwhile, Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing met the Senate chairman at the Parliament House.

During the meeting, the Chairman Senate said that Pakistan and China shared identical stance on Kashmir issue and India would not be allowed to establish its hegemony in the region.

He said that the recent developments and especially the Modi regime’s decision to scrap article 370 and perpetuating Indian aggression in IOK have been widely condemned by global community.

Sanjrani observed that Pakistan and China enjoyed a time tested friendship based on trust and mutual respect for each other. “Both the countries have supported each other’s stance and the increasing cooperation based on strong economic partnership would place Asia on high pedestal of economic growth and prosperity in the world.”