Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan’s Shadab Khan has said that he is eager to emerge as a reliable all-rounder, equally good in bowling and batting.

Talking to the reporters here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Friday after a training session of the ongoing pre-season training camp, Shadab said: “In today’s competitive cricket, it is vital to be a fine all-rounder to support the team with batting and bowling, which not only benefits the team but also the player.”

He said he is working very hard to improve his batting as it will help him play his part in Pakistan team’s success. “I really need to improve in batting and I am doing a lot of efforts through personal training and batting to bring significant improvement in my batting to be a useful part of the team.”

Shadab lauded Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for setting up training camp, terming it of greater value and importance in order to help the players to attain high standard of fitness and to develop a culture of fitness and training among the players during their playing career.

“I have attended a number of training camps, which are a big help for the players as they learn a lot from modern day training methods and to bring improvement in their fitness,” he added.

He said former Pakistan skipper Misbah-ul-Haq is doing his best while imparting training to the players and he has learnt a lot as well while playing under the leadership of the former captain. “Misbah-ul-Haq is a great source of learning due to his expertise, standing and status in the game and the PCB is the final authority to appoint a foreign or local coach,” he said.

To a query, he said he attaches importance to the high level of fitness as it plays a key role in elevating the performance of player, no matter if it is batting or bowling. “I have cleared the fitness which was conducted three weeks ago.”

About his chances of selection in the national team, he said the decision rests with the selectors, who are the best judge to determine, who deserves a chance. “As far as myself is concerned, if given a chance, I will rise to the occasion to perform to a higher level by demonstrating by all-round skills,” said Shadab.

When asked if he is going to introduce a new delivery on the pattern of former world’s best spinners after they conceded punishment at the hands of batsman during the matches, Shadab said: “I always aim to learn new things and I am doing efforts to add more variety in his bowling.

“I will be playing domestic cricket in this season and it is going to add to my confidence and performance and I will going all out to play longer innings and to impress with my bowling, obviously, it will be a plus point for me during the selection process,” said the all-rounder.

He said he wants to see the return of international cricket in Pakistan, especially Test cricket, as it is always joyful and memorable to play at local grounds in front to home crowd, which always serves as inspiration to perform better.

“The joy of a player’s personal performance doubles when his team wins as it adds the factor of satisfaction and happiness and keeping in view all that I will taking every measure to play my part in team’s success in coming international assignments,” Shadab concluded.