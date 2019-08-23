Share:

It has been observed that when the former ruling parties, PPP and PML(N) win and secure a victory in any matter, then everything is right. There is no rigging, no irregularity as well. However, when the opposition headed by these parties loses some case or matter then everything is wrong, rigged, as the failure of the combined opposition onslaught to oust the sitting Chairman of the Senate indicates. The losers hurled all sorts of accusations on the winners intentionally brushing aside the Changa Manga excursion trip which people still remember particularly in Punjab province.

And, the combined opposition had put up a candidate for the top slot who after losing the “battle” unwarrantly attacked the chief of the premier national institution which is quite deplorable and regrettable to say the least.

M.Z.RIFAT,

Lahore.