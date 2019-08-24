Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) MNAs Nawab Yousuf Talpur and Rafiq Ahmed Jamali have shown concern at the decision to not allow sessions of Standing Committee of the National Assembly on Water Resources.

Addressing a press conference at Bilawal House Media Cell here in Karachi, Nawab Yousuf Talpur said standing committees were eyes and ears of the parliament and when these are not allowed to meet, the speaker of the National Assembly should dissolve all the standing committees. He said the National Assembly Standing Committee on Water Resources chairman convened a meeting of the committee three times to discuss release of water into Pakistani rivers by India without prior information, but the meeting was not allowed. He said the meeting had also planned to discuss other issues like water distribution and dispute between Punjab and Sindh but the meetings of the committee were not allowed. The NA speaker was duly approached on that situation but to no avail, he said.

The functioning of the NA might be impeded if working of the committees is restricted, he said, adding that Sindh is suffering the most with regard to its quota from water. Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Wawda had recently admitted that the province is suffering a lot.

He said the situation had reached a dreadful level as IRSA member from Sindh Mazhar Ali Shah was not allowed to speak during the meeting and he was subjected to abusive remarks, instead.

The PPP lawmaker said if speaking on the floor of the house would not be allowed then there would be left no other way out except to reach to the masses. The prevailing worst internal and external situation in the country is preventing the party from taking issues to the masses through intense agitation.

PPP MNA and Gorakh Hills Development Authority Chairman Rafiq Ahmed Jamali said the federal government had not yet initiated any step towards functionalising tourism at Gorakh Hills. So far, only the Sindh government has extended financial support to the Authority.

He said that Gorakh Hills route is a complex zigzag one, which needs immediate funds for making the route as developed and smooth but a lack of interest from the federal government has slowed down pace of progress and development of Gorakh Hills Tourism site.