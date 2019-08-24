Share:

KARACHI - Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda on Friday said that the money which had been deposited in the Dam Fund was being supervised and monitored by the Supreme Court of Pakistan and it is not in our access.

He said this while responding to a question in a media talk outside the CM House here after a meeting with Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah at the Sindh Chief Minister House.

Faisal Vawda said that whatever the amount is in Dam fund Rs10 or Rs11 billion, it was not being used by us and these deposits are “Amanat” of the people which was being supervised by the Supreme Court .

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has approved a concept “Sindh Barrage” with a view to resolve the problems of water shortage in Sindh, especially in the big cities like Karachi and Hyderabad.

Sharing details of the proposed project of Sindh Barrage, the Federal Minister said that according to a rough estimate the project of “Sindh Barrage” would cost around Rs 100 billion or Rs 125 billion and its feasibility report would be prepared in next one year while its payback time is next 4-years-and-six-months period.

He said that the Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed to execute the development projects in all areas of the country without any discrimination.

He said that he has met with the CM Sindh and his team to take them into confidence on the project and it is very good that Syed Murad Ali Shah has highly appreciated the concept of Sindh Barrage.

Federal Minister Faisal Vawda expressed the hope that the feasibility report of the proposed project would be ready in next one year.

He said that we are working only to extend facilities to the masses and we do not care if we would not be given credit of the projects.

It shows our seriousness to resolve problems which are being confronted by the people of Sindh, he added.

He said that there should be no difference on the development of the country and provinces.

Addressing the occasion, Chairman Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA), Lieutenant General (Retd) Muzammil Hussain said that the proposed project of the Sindh Barrage is important for the development of Sindh and Pakistan.

He said that WAPDA is working on different projects all over the country.

After completion of the project of Sindh Barrage, those people who have migrated from their areas in Sindh due to shortage of water, would return back to their home towns, he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Sindh Agriculture Minister Suhail Anwer Khan Siyal said that the Sindh government would support the Federal government in every step and development work which would be for the betterment of the country and the people.

He said that we would jointly work with the Federal government and the Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA)to overcome the water shortage in Sindh.

Speaking on the occasion, Adviser to Chief Minister Sindh for Law and Environment, Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that he appreciates the concept of the Sindh Barrage on behalf of the Sindh Government.

He welcomed the Federal government for taking the Sindh government into confidence ahead of launching the project of Sindh Barrage.

He said that we all have to work together to serve the masses and concerted efforts were needed to address all the issues.