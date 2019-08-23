Share:

LOS ANGELES - Taylor Swift has urged aspiring musicians to make sure they ‘’own’’ all their songs so that in the future, they have ‘’control’’ of their ‘’legacy’’.

The 29-year-old singer was recently left devastated after Scooter Braun purchased her former label Big Machine records and acquired her entire back catalogue of master recordings so has warned other songwriters to do their best to take ‘’control’’ of their own legacy right from the start.

Asked her advice for aspiring singers and songwriters during a YouTube live stream, she said: ‘’I would say try your best to own your own work. And if at all possible, start writing your own song. Be involved in the creative process....Being a writer gives you more control over your own legacy.’’

The ‘Me!’ hitmaker also advised those with pop star ambitions to write their own songs because it can be ‘’cathartic and healing’’.

She added: ‘’And it’s really fun to write your own song. I recommend it to anyone who wants to be a singer. I really just want you guys to tell your own stories...It’s one of the most cathartic, healing things I’ve ever done.’’