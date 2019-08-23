Share:

SIALKOT-A large number of the male and female teachers participated in an anti-government rally taken out in Sialkot city on the call given by the Punjab Teachers Union (PTU) against the Punjab government’s decision regarding handing over educational institutions to local bodies across the province.

The protesting teachers strongly rejected the proposed handing over of educational institutions to the local bodies, saying that it would destroy the already decaying educational institutions rather improving the education standards.

The rally began from Govt Qaumi High School Sialkot and ended at congested Allama Iqbal Chowk after marching through various inter-city roads. PTU Punjab Central Information Secretary Muhammad Imtiaz Tahir led the rally. The participants were carrying banners and placards, inscribed with slogans in favour of their demand. They also chanted anti-government slogans. On the occasion, the PTU information secretary urged the Punjab government to withdraw the legislation made for handing over educational institutions under the administrative control of the Local Bodies.

He termed it an anti-education policy, saying that teachers would not sit silent over this imprudent decision.

He said that in 1970 all the educational institutions were given to the education department after taking them from the Local Bodies with the active struggle of the teachers’ union. Due to which, the schools’ dignity was restored besides bringing betterment in the service structure of all the teachers.

He said that the government was allegedly trying to politicize the education sector. He urged the government to keep away the educational institutions away from the politics in the larger interest of the students and the teachers.