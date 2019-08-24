Share:

LAHORE: - VC of UVAS Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha planted a sapling in the Department of Microbioloty Friday. Pro VC Masood Rabbani, deans, directors and chairpersons of different departments were present. A number of species were planted at all campuses, including Ravi Campus Pattoki, Collage of Veterinary & Animal Sciences Jhang, Khan Bahadur Chaudhry Mushtaq Ahmad Para-Veterinary College (KBCMA CVAS) Narowal and Para Veterinary Institute Karor Lal Eason Layyah Campus for promotion of greenery under the national plantation campaign.