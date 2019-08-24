Share:

LAHORE - The Alhamra Arts Council has paid a glorious tribute to the legendary artist Madam Noor Jehan at Alhamra Art Centre, here on Friday.

The evening was held in remembrance of Madam Noor Jahan who was also given the honorable title of “Malika-e-Tarannum”, the Queen of Melody. Madam was not only a playback singer but a graceful actress who worked in Indo-Pak film industries for over half a century. She was one of the most influential singers of South Asia during her time.

On the event, veteran singer Tarannum Naz performed super-hit songs of Noor Jehan which were met with immense applause.

The evening witnessed other renowned singers like Humaira Channa, Afshan Begham, Azra Jahan, Saima Jahan, Farah Anwar, Saira Naseem, Shabnam Majeed, Nadia Hashmi, Shahid Ali Nusrat, Zakia Bano and Saira Tahir.

Chairperson BOG Lahore Art Council Moneeza Hashmi called this tributary night as the important step towards remembering Pakistan’s national icons. Hashmi said name Noor Jahan resonated with Pakistan for decades. She was a very talented singer. she used to visit us frequently and I still remember her mesmerising peraonality. Faiz sahib dedicated his Nazm “Mujh Se Pehli Si Mohabbat” to madam.

On the occasion, Executive Director of Alhamra Arts Council, Ather Ali Khan explained his vision towards cultural activities for the revival of quality entertainment at Alhamra.

He stated that civilized nations always tend to remember their national heroes. They also promote cultural activities within the country to enhance socio-cultural values. “Our basic aim for organizing today’s event was to celebrate the legacy of Madam Noor Jehan at Alhamra Arts Council,” he added.

The event was attended by a large number of people from different walks of life who appreciated Alhamra’s efforts for the promotion of art and culture.