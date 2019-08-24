Share:

Lahore - The Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (Tevta) will go all out for playing its role in realisation of PM Imran Khan’s dream of creating jobs, Chairman Ali Salman Siddique said on Friday.

He was addressing a meeting of Tevta senior officials and Tevta institutes Lahore division principals. Tevta COO Akhtar Abbas Bharwana and All Workers Ittehad General Secretary Rana Abdul Sami also attended the meeting.

Ali Salman said internship for students of Tevta institutes in industry would be ensured for strengthening relationship with the industry and Punjab Minister for Industries Aslam Iqbal would be requested to make legislation for the purpose.

The Tevta chairman said jobs for students on completion of studies was the top priority. He issued directives to strengthen relations with industry and remodel courses in lines with the industry needs.The industries trust on Tevta would guarantee jobs for Tevta students, he added.