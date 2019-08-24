Share:

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) conferred its highest civilian honour to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, as a human rights crisis brews in occupied Kashmir with the Indian government continuing its clampdown in the disputed territory.

Images and video released by the UAE government showed Crown Prince Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan personally putting the gold medal, the Order of Zayed, around Modi's neck.

A portrait of Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the UAE's first president after whom the award is named, was displayed on the wall behind them as the two posed for a photograph.

Modi was conferred the award at the Presidential Palace in Abu Dhabi during his first visit to the UAE capital after winning recent elections in India.