GUJRAT-The University of Gujrat (UoG) will announce results of BA/BSc/BCom annual examinations for 2019 on Tuesday (August 27, 2019), according to a press release issued by Controller Examinations Prof Dr Muhammad Danish on Friday.

Cash prizes and merit certificates will be awarded to position holders at a felicitation ceremony to be held at Video Conference Hall of Hafiz Hayat Campus, the press release said.

The UoG ranks among the country’s top universities due to its modern infrastructure and a host of student facilities, especially those focusing on research and development, to promote the cause of higher education in the country. Apart from the academic activities, a keen UoG focus on character-building of students to promote peace, toleration and inter-faith harmony towards building a prosperous Pakistan is central to its reputation.

The BA/BSc/BCom exams results will be posted on UoG website www.uog.edu.pk at 6pm on Monday. Students can also check their results through SMS by sending their role number to 800241, the press release said.