LAHORE - The traffic police Friday claimed to have rescued an abducted woman and arrested a rickshaw driver and his accomplice in the Misrishah police precincts.

The abductors were handed over to the local police, said a spokesperson.

“A traffic warden, Muhammad Asif, chased an auto-rickshaw after a woman cried for help. The warden succeeded in nailing the abductors near Ek Moria Pull,” the official said.

The victim told the police that she was abducted by the driver and his accomplice from Sheranwala Gate. According to the woman, the kidnappers also tried to snatch cash and mobile phone from her. The police sent both the suspects to the lockup after registering a criminal case against them.

Chief Traffic Officer Liaqat Ali Malik announced cash prize and commendatory certificate for the brave warden.