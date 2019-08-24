Share:

Karachi Mayor Waseem Akhtar has expressed annoyance over Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda’s statement and threatened to end alliance with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

Waseem Akhtar was talking to media persons during his visit to Abdullah Shah Ghazi’s shrine today.

The Mayor, who is also a leader of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), said Imran Khan became prime minister with the support of his party.

While addressing Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said PTI workers should be bridled. Faisal Vawda is an ‘unguided missile’ and does not know how to do politics, he added.

“Imran Khan became prime minister with the help of MQM but the party may withdraw support to PTI-led federal government if the minister is not controlled.

He warned that the MQM might reconsider its decision to support the government if the prime minister fails to control ruling party's lawmaker.

“Faisal Vawda gave the statement to seek cheap publicity as he cannot bear the fact that Karachi mayor is working together with Sindh Governor

Imran Ismail and Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi to clean the city.

“People of Karachi are in great trouble, and I urge all departments to step forward for Karachi.”

Waseem Akhtar praised the performance of Sindh Rangers, police and district administration and expressed satisfaction over the shrine’s security and other affairs.

Let it be known that Faisal Vawda had accused Waseem Akhtar of corruption charges on Friday.