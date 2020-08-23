Share:

ISLAMABAD-The legal maxim justice delayed is justice denied fits for the Capital Development Authority as over a hundred inquiries are still pending even after several years.

A total of 138 inquiries are pending in the civic authority which include 38 formal inquiries and four inquiries related to the violation of master plan that were initiated on the orders of the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

As per rules and regulations of the Authority, around two weeks are required to complete a departmental inquiry, but contrary to the rules, a large number of inquiries have been pending in the CDA for the last many years.

The officers who are being probed in different inquiries are also working on influential positions while in some cases both accused officers and the inquiry officers and investigating each other in separate cases.

Sources inside the CDA informed that the high ups of the authority use inquiries just to drag the case and by simply initiating the inquiries they delay an action against involved officers.

Though, CDA management is issuing directions to complete pending inquiries from time to time in previous years, however, the recent such direction was issued in April 2020 when the inquiry officers were asked to complete their assigned tasks in 15 days but it has no use so far.

The management issued directions to all inquiry officers to complete the assigned probes within 15 days. Besides these directions, the authority has also decided to stop the salaries of those inquiry officers, who will not complete their assigned task within the prescribed timeframe.

However, according to details no action has been taken against the officers who failed to complete the inquiries. Some of the high profile inquires which are still pending in the CDA includes Safa Gold Mall, Centaurus Mall, illegal upgradation and re-designation of CDA officials.

The incumbent Chairman CDA Amir Ali Ahmed took strict notice of the constant delay in the completion of inquiries and he was personally overviewing the day to day progress upon it.

When contacted, Director Public Relations CDA Mazhar Hussain said that the authority is fully committed to complete pending inquiries at earliest.

He, however, said that he is unable to confirm the number of pending inquiries at the moment.