LAHORE           -       Assistant Commissioner Model Town Zeeshan Nasirullah Ranjha  on Sunday visited Ehsaas Kafalat Programme centre Al-Aleem  Medical Collage Ferozpur Road set up for the distribution of financial  assistance to needy persons.  He visited the cash disbursement counters and reviewed the arrangements  and payments delivery services. He also inquired the visitors about  their financial data. He reviewed the sitting arrangement, medical camp  and drinking water in the centre and expressed satisfaction over the  arrangements. The AC Model Town said the district administration had made timely  arrangements to provide emergency cash assistance to the needy  persons. He directed the officials concerned to adopt standard operating  procedures (SOPs) pertaining to coronavirus. He said the administration  was utilizing all the potential resources to provide facilitate to the public. 

