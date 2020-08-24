Share:

PESHAWAR - Central President Awami National Party (ANP) Asfandyar Wali on Sunday, recalling sacrifices of Khudai Khidmatgars in Spin Tangi incident of August 1930, said innocents who offered their lives on that day against imperialism would always be remembered.

In a message, the ANP Chief said August 24, 1930 was one of the darkest day in the history of Subcontinent where more than 80 unarmed Khudai Khidmatgars were killed by British imperial forces and scores were injured.

Paying tribute to the Spin Tangi victims, he said Pashtun were peace loving people and believed in non-violence policy of Baacha Khan.

He said they could change the destiny of the nation by following the philosophy and policies of great leaders who dedicated their lives to protect rights of common man.