Beijing supports Chinese companies' use of legal weapons to defend legal rights, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Monday in the context of the social media company TikTok suing US President Donald Trump over restrictive executive order.

“China continues to support relevant companies to take up legal weapons to defend their rightful interests and will continue to take all necessary measures to defend the legal rights of Chinese companies,” Zhao said at a briefing in Beijing.

On Sunday, TikTok's parent company, ByteDance, announced it was raising a legal case against the White House for the executive order banning transactions between the app and the Beijing-based company.

ByteDance is currently in talks with Microsoft and Oracle on the possible sale of TikTok. According to US media reports, Microsoft has emerged as the main bidder for TikTok while Twitter has also held talks with ByteDance.

Earlier, the Soufan Group said in a report that TikTok does threaten personal privacy by collecting data such as a user’s location and phone contact lists, but that can also be said of US-based applications such as Twitter and Facebook.