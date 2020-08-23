Share:

Lahore-With a view to keep the economy running and generate employment opportunities the Friends of Economic and Business Reforms (FEBR) President Kashif Anwar has urged the government to announce the construction sectors’ relief package for the entire industry across the country in the post-corona slowdown economy. Kashif Anwar observed that the housing sector-like historic incentives for all industrial sectors would prove a turning point for the economy, besides providing financial flexibility to the low income people. He said that government has already declared construction sector an industry as it had huge demand of up to 70 associated industries. He added that the move would add the positive impact to the country’s economic health when the same relief would be provided to those allied industries. Kashif Anwar said that FEBR appreciates the PM to create a balance between maintaining a lockdown and keeping the construction sector running to save people from hunger and poverty. He appreciated the allocation of huge funds by the SBP for those who have lost their jobs or facing income issues during the coronavirus crisis, urging the government to formulate a mechanism to ensure fairness. Hailing the special package for construction industry, the FEBR President, said that the sector plays an important part in development of a country. He also hailed the federal government to reduce the number of NOCs and made a one-window operation in all the provinces, besides reducing taxes in the provinces and now investors should take advantage of this short window of opportunity. Kashif Anwar recommended that the purpose of the National Coordination Committee on Housing, Construction and Development should be removal of obstacles in the way of the construction industry and for this purpose the provinces should also be taken on board. In the current situation, when whole global economy is in recession, the government has taken good steps to announce package for construction industry by providing it concessions and tax relations, he said adding that the same incentives for other allied industries will lead to a revolution in the economy of the country. He said that he could see long-term effects of this pragmatic decision and said that in recent situation, it would uplift investments in property and construction sector and re-open huge potential for new investment. He said that ultimate impact of these tax relaxations would leave good impact on the sector, which not only open up opportunities but also activate the circle of 70 others allied industries. FEBR leader said that construction of high rise building and other big projects would also promote growth and investment. He said that small housing scheme for middle class would be better option to get benefits from this tax relaxation given by the government and also expected growth in country’s economy. He said that this was takeoff time for construction industry, hence needed a comprehensive strategy to get more benefits from this government tax relief package.

He also lauded the current tax relaxation to the construction industry and said this would promote market liberalization in this sector. The market regulation and liberalization would help promote growth in construction industry, he said, adding that this would give opportunity to the new investment and job opportunity in this sector. He said that the entire industry in Pakistan needs more tax liberalization to compete to other competitors in region and create more employment opportunities in country’s economy.